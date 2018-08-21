Calif. Rep.'s Wife To Change Plea On Campaign Fund Charges

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Margaret E. Hunter, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, is set to change her not guilty plea in a case accusing her and her husband of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, according to a Wednesday docket entry. The California federal court handling the corruption case against the Hunters gave notice that Margaret Hunter will appear at a hearing on Thursday morning to change the not guilty plea she entered in August. The Wednesday docket entry did not provide further details, leaving it unclear as to what type of plea the congressman's wife...

