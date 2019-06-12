San Francisco DA To Use AI To Curtail Racial Bias In Charges

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT) -- San Francisco's district attorney is hoping artificial intelligence that automatically eliminates race information from police incident reports, likely the first of its kind in the nation, can help prevent implicit bias from seeping into charging decisions made by prosecutors. District Attorney George Gascon on Wednesday announced the new "open-source bias mitigation tool," which will remove any details that could indicate the race of individuals from police reports before prosecutors look them over. The so-called "race-suggestive information" to be temporally blocked includes locations — specific neighborhoods or districts have the potential to "suggest the race of the individuals involved," Gascon's office said...

