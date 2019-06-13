Insurers Settle $29M Sunken Ship Claim After 11th Hour Delay

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- A trial that was due to kick off this week dealing with a $29 million dispute between a Greek shipping company and U.K.-based global insurer Royal & Sun Alliance PLC has been scrapped after the parties reached a last-minute settlement. Double Eight Marine SA’s claim against RSA and 15 other insurers seeking damages for the grounding of a bulk carrier had been due to head to trial on Thursday, but is no longer being pursued after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement. Judge Richard Jacobs had already adjourned the proceedings on Monday, the first trial start date, after the sides asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS