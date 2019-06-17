Construction Insurance Dispute Paused For Pre-Action Talks

Law360, London (June 17, 2019, 4:41 PM BST) -- A court dispute between the owners of a multimillion-pound home in London’s commuter belt and insurer CNA over botched building work has been paused until August to allow settlement talks. Judge Sara Cockerill has ordered that all proceedings in Ian and Jennifer Richardson’s claim against CNA Insurance Company Ltd. and other companies should be stayed until Aug. 30 to allow settlement negotiations to take place. The stay took effect on June 12, according to documents recently made available. The Richardsons filed a claim at the High Court in London in April as they seek to recover the expenses they ran up building...

