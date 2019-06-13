UK Signs US Extradition Request For Julian Assange

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 5:48 PM BST) -- U.K. Home Secretary Sajid Javid has rubber-stamped a request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S. ahead of a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Javid confirmed during a BBC radio interview Thursday that he had certified the order putting Assange one step closer to facing prosecution in the U.S. on conspiracy charges for leaking classified documents. The request still must be approved by the British courts and will be challenged. “It’s a decision ultimately for the courts, but there is a very important part of it for the home secretary and I want to see justice done at all...

