Chinese Carbon Imports Undercut US Prices, Commerce Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S Department of Commerce has handed down its early-phase tariffs on activated carbon imported from China after finding that the imports were sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, according to a notice to be published Friday in the Federal Register. Commerce imposed an initial dumping rate of 1.65% to Carbon Activated Tianjin Co. Ltd. and 4.33% to Datong Juqiang Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., both of which are being examined individually in the department's 11th administrative review of a 2007 anti-dumping duty order regarding activated carbon from China. The Chinese companies that were not individually examined by Commerce were...

