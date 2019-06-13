KKR Sells Copper Foil Co. To South Korean Group For $1B

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- KKR has inked a deal to sell KCF Technologies to an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group for 1.2 trillion South Korean won ($1 billion), the private equity company said in a statement released Thursday. KKR said in its statement that it would be selling a 100% equity stake to SK Group affiliate SKC in the deal. According to the statement, which was released on Thursday in South Korea, KCF produces copper foils and flexible copper-clad laminates, which KKR said are commonly used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle applications. KKR said in the statement that it invested in KCF...

