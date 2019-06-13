Irish Residential Buys Multifamily Portfolio For $321M

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Irish Residential Properties has reached a deal to buy 16 multifamily properties for €285 million ($321.4 million), it said Thursday. Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, also known as I•RES, said Thursday it's buying the portfolio, which has a total of 815 residential units, on behalf of its MAV 1 fund. The REIT said it plans to exchange contracts for the purchase on or earlier than June 14. The seller is Bryant Park QIAIF ICAV, according to Irish Residential Properties' announcement. "The acquisition of the ... portfolio presents an unrivaled and highly attractive opportunity to invest in a...

