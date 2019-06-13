Fla. High Court Nixes Challenge To $1B In FPL Solar Projects

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday knocked down a power buyer group's challenge to nearly $1 billion in capital costs for Florida Power & Light Co.'s solar energy projects, ruling the group cannot step in now after not participating in earlier settlement discussions. In a unanimous decision, the high court said Florida Industrial Power Users Group was procedurally barred from challenging the NextEra Energy Inc. unit's capital investment and cost recovery plan because it was given an opportunity to participate in a hearing on a settlement agreement over the plan but chose to take no position on it and did not...

