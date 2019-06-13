China Vows To Remove Illegal Farm Subsidies Before April

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government will remove or alter its wheat and rice subsidies by March 31 after they were deemed illegal by a World Trade Organization panel that handed a win to the U.S., the WTO announced Thursday, marking a rare bit of cooperation in the otherwise acrimonious U.S.-China trade partnership. A February panel ruling handed a near-total win to the Trump administration by finding that China had subsidized its wheat and rice producers in ways that violated its WTO commitments for several years. Rather than appeal its loss to the beleaguered WTO Appellate Body, China said that it would comply with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS