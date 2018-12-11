MindGeek's Bid To Ax USC Patent Too Late, PTAB Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Wednesday that internet streaming company MindGeek couldn’t challenge a patent belonging to the University of Southern California because the company had been sued years earlier by an entity that licenses the patent. Declining to institute inter partes review of the patent, the PTAB said a 2014 infringement lawsuit that the licensee, Preservation Technologies, brought against MindGeek started the one-year clock that an accused infringer has to file for IPR under the America Invents Act. MindGeek filed its IPR petition in December 2018. “The petition was not timely filed, and therefore, we do not institute...

