College Budgeting Fintech Platform Lands $575M In Funding

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Pay4Education, a college finance and budgeting-focused fintech platform, said Thursday it has landed $575 million in its first funding round that will be used to accelerate product development as the company prepares to launch. Massachusetts-based Pay4Education Inc. said the funding round was led by Springfield Venture Fund and The Alchemy Group, which provides leadership lessons and seminars to teachers. The fintech company, which determines costs and monthly budgets for college students, said it also received contributions from education technology-focused investors and angel investors. "Every student and family's college selection and college finance story is unique," Pay4Education co-founder and CEO Patrick Kandianis...

