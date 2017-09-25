Tribes, Enviros Push To Block Rosemont Copper Mine Work

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Tribes and environmental groups pressed an Arizona federal judge Wednesday to order a stop to planned work on the Rosemont copper mine project, saying it would cause serious damage to environmental and cultural sites even if the court rules on the case in the next couple of months. The U.S. Forest Service and Rosemont Copper Co. last week opposed bids to block initial drilling and construction activities for the Rosemont copper mine, with the agency arguing that the tribes' and groups' concerns about the work's effect is based on the potential impacts of the completed mine rather than on the limited work...

