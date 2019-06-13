Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia attorney who got a 60-day suspension after being caught transporting heroin and a North Carolina lawyer who used a YouTube video to accuse a deposition witness of lying lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. West Virginia The West Virginia high court handed a Wheeling attorney convicted of a federal drug crime a 60-day active suspension, with the remainder of a two-year suspension stayed. The court said George Sidiropolis became addicted to opiate painkillers after suffering a back injury in a car crash. He later moved...

