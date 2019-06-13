USAA Must Defend Student In Fatal School Bathroom Attack

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- USAA Casualty Insurance Co. must defend a high school student named in a civil suit over the death of a classmate after a Delaware Superior Court judge said Wednesday that the family’s insurance policy covers her conduct in the altercation because she couldn’t have reasonably expected her classmate to die. In an opinion from Judge Noel Eason Primos, the court ruled that USAA must provide legal defense for Trinity Carr in the civil suits over the April 2016 death of Joyner Francis after a fight with Carr and others in a bathroom at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington because...

