Fla. Law Firm Created Negligent Transaction Docs, Suit Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida law firm and two of its attorneys cost investment firm L2 Capital LLC $4 million through negligently prepared transactional documents with a digital payment services company, along with more money lost in transactions with other businesses, according to a legal malpractice suit filed in federal court Thursday. L2 loaned $1 million to payment processor MoneyonMobile Inc. in 2017 in return for the promise of MoneyonMobile shares, but Anthony LG PLLC, formerly known as Legal & Compliance LLC, and its attorneys Laura Anthony and Chad Friend failed to address MoneyonMobile's stated intention of reducing the number of its available shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS