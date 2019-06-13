Trump Administration Urges Action On Border Crisis Funding

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday urged Congress to allocate an additional $4.5 billion in appropriations for agencies tasked with addressing what it described as a humanitarian crisis on the southern border. The administration wrote in a letter that the need for additional funding stems from the recent spike in migrant children attempting to cross the border, citing the more than 52,000 unaccompanied minors who have been referred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this fiscal year as of June 10 — a more than 60% percent jump from the year before. Officials warned that HHS is scrambling to...

