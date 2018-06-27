Aggregator Says It Was Allowed To Share Blog Posts

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Subscription-based aggregator Newstex LLC has asked a Florida federal judge to find that it was allowed to share blog posts from MidlevelU, a website for nurse practitioners, as there's no copyright infringement when the posts were made widely available to the public for free. Newstex, which operates as ACI Information Group, said in a motion for summary judgment Wednesday that it had an implied license to index posts from MidlevelU's RSS feed. MidlevelU made the posts widely available, didn't have any restrictions on how those posts could be used, and did not post a terms of service related to that RSS...

