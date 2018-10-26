Supreme Court Dodges New Gay Wedding Cake Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday once again punted a major case over the ability of business owners to deny services to LGBT people for religious reasons, telling a lower court to reexamine an Oregon bakery's refusal to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. In a short order, the high court vacated an Oregon Court of Appeals ruling against Melissa and Aaron Klein, who owned the now-shuttered Sweet Cakes by Melissa and declined to create a custom wedding cake for Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer. The justices remanded the case for a fresh look and offered no comment on the merits...

