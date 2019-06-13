EMT's Defamation Suit Is 'Meritless,' Mass. Panel Rules

Law360, Boston (June 13, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A paramedic who claimed her new manager defamed her and compelled her to resign could not revive her "meritless" lawsuit, as a Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Thursday it is a manager's job to evaluate and critique the work of an employee. The unanimous ruling by the three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win for manager Amy Gutman and fellow defendants Southcoast Hospitals Inc., Tobey Emergency Associates Inc. and David Faunce, another employee who allegedly "raised his voice" to the plaintiff, Cornelia Dougall, an emergency medical technician. In 2012, after being hired as a medical director, Gutman shared her "largely negative" opinions about...

