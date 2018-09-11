Bond Cos.' Suit Over Faulty Immigration Notices Can Proceed

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Immigration bond companies can move forward with their claims that deficient immigration court notices issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security hurt their business by causing foreigners to miss hearings, a D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected the federal government's bid to escape the lawsuit, clearing an early hurdle for the bond companies seeking relief from the court: Big Marco Insurance and Bonding Services LLC and Statewide Bonding Inc. and their guarantor, Nexus Services Inc. Their suit asks the court to block DHS from declaring a bond breached if the immigration court notice does...

