Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Bond Cos.' Suit Over Faulty Immigration Notices Can Proceed

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Immigration bond companies can move forward with their claims that deficient immigration court notices issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security hurt their business by causing foreigners to miss hearings, a D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected the federal government's bid to escape the lawsuit, clearing an early hurdle for the bond companies seeking relief from the court: Big Marco Insurance and Bonding Services LLC and Statewide Bonding Inc. and their guarantor, Nexus Services Inc. Their suit asks the court to block DHS from declaring a bond breached if the immigration court notice does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 11, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®