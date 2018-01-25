H-2A Workers Score Partial Win In Farm Labor Conditions Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A class of temporary migrant workers scored a partial win Thursday in their suit accusing a Mexican visa processing center and a Washington state blueberry farm of violating certain obligations under state farm labor laws. CSI Visa Processing SC, which is based in Durango, Mexico, violated the Washington Farm Labor Contractors Act by knowingly providing H-2A visa workers to Sarbanand Farms in Washington, even though CSI did not have the required license to do so, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour found. However, the FLCA only applied where Sarbanand Farms had paid for the center to recruit H-2A workers from Mexico,...

