Calif. Rep.'s Wife Pleads Guilty In Campaign Fund Case

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Margaret E. Hunter, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, pled guilty on Thursday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a case in California federal court accusing her and her husband of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. The congressman's wife had initially pled not guilty, but changed her plea at a Thursday hearing where prosecutors revealed an agreement that requires her to "tell everything [she] knows about every person involved" in the alleged campaign finance crimes, including at trial, if necessary. In exchange for her assistance, the government has promised to drop...

