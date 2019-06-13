Chief Justice Sold AT&T Shares After Ruling In Co.'s Case

Law360, Washington (June 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. sold at least $100,000 in AT&T stock in November, shortly after a judicial watchdog said he should have recused himself in a case involving the telecom and while AT&T's merger with Time Warner was pending before the D.C. Circuit, according to financial disclosures released Thursday. Chief Justice John Roberts sold AT&T stock after participating in a case involving the company. (AP) Justice Roberts' shares in Time Warner Inc. converted into AT&T Inc. equity when the companies completed their merger on June 15, 2018. Three days later, Justice Roberts participated in a case involving AT&T when he voted...

