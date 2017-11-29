Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hartford Can't Nix Disability Benefits For Doc With Asthma

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has reinstated long-term disability benefits for a family doctor with asthma and other ailments, finding Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.'s decision to cut off her benefits wasn't supported by her medical record.

In her order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown granted Stephanie S. Vaughn summary judgment in her suit claiming that Hartford violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it terminated her long-term disability benefits. Reviewing the decision de novo, rather than for an abuse of discretion, the judge found Vaughn should have her benefits reinstated.

Hartford had contended the benefits termination should...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Date Filed

November 29, 2017

Law Firms

