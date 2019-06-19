Insurance Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2019

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Courts around the country will have plenty of thorny insurance issues to chew on in the coming months, with Pennsylvania's high court set to decide whether to reinstate a $21 million bad faith judgment against Nationwide and the Fifth Circuit primed to consider whether Chubb Ltd. is obligated to cover a $106 million judgment against its policyholder. Here, Law360 breaks down four key cases that insurance attorneys will be tracking in the second half of 2019. Daniel Berg v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is poised to determine whether a state appeals court overstepped its bounds when it...

