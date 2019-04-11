Weinstein Buyers Must Fulfill Investment Deals, Court Told

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of private equity-backed entities on Thursday urged a Delaware federal court to reverse a decision that the company that bought the assets of bankrupt movie studio The Weinstein Co. won’t have to assume the obligations under investment agreements related to a dozen film projects. Y Movie LLC and Y Theatrical LLC, both owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm The Yucaipa Cos., along with YFE Holdings Inc., OA3 LLC, and RMF LLC, told the Delaware court that a bankruptcy judge wrongfully ruled that the investment agreements were excluded from a $289 million sale to Spyglass Media Group LLC,...

