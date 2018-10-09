Apple, Samsung Seek To Toss Cellphone Camera Patent Suits

Law360, San Francisco (June 13, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Apple and Samsung urged a California federal judge Thursday to dismiss separate patent infringement lawsuits against them over their cellphone cameras' dual-lens configuration, arguing "there's nothing special or inventive" about the concept and that photographers have been using it for ages. Samsung told U.S. District Judge James Donato that the patent at issue merely describes the conventional "guts of a digital camera" and lacks any special configuration that differs from what has been used in photography for decades. Judge Donato urged the patent holders to explain to him how their patent differs from the concept long ago established by the world's...

