New Hampshire Poised To Legalize Sports Betting

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire is set to become the latest state to allow sports betting after its House of Representatives passed a bill legalizing sportsbooks and assigning the state's lottery commission to regulate betting. The bill, H.B. 480, authorizes the New Hampshire Lottery Commission to operate sportsbooks and allows up to five mobile betting vendors to operate in the state. The State House passed the bill by a vote of 269-82 on Thursday. Republican Rep. Tim Lang sponsored the bill, which directs proceeds from sports betting to the state's education trust fund, and he said he expects the governor to sign it into...

