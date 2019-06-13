Muzik Investor Seeks Records To Investigate Stock Value

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Muzik Inc. stockholder filed a complaint Thursday in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking access to records from the wearable audio technology company so it can determine the value of its shares after notes it previously held were "unilaterally" converted into equity. DHPC Technologies Inc. is seeking to have the court order Muzik to turn over a stockholder list so it can attempt to sell its shares. "The company's refusal to provide this contact information has impermissibly frustrated the plaintiff's ability to attempt to sell its shares given that the company is not publicly traded," the suit asserts. DHPC also wants...

