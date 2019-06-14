DLA Piper Lures Back Former Corporate Practice Partner

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper announced on Thursday that its newest partner in Silicon Valley is a specialist in corporate matters who had worked as a partner at the firm once before, prior to ensuing stints at Jones Day and Morrison & Foerster LLP. Khoa D. Do joins DLA Piper's Northern California corporate practice team after nearly a decade away from the firm. Eric Wang, the co-chair of the practice group, said in a Thursday news release that DLA Piper was "thrilled" at Do's return. "Khoa will play a major role in the continued growth of our corporate capabilities in Northern California, and his...

