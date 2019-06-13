DOL Finalizes Rule To Let Workers Buy Own Health Insurance

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has finalized a policy that allows employers to push certain workers out of group health plans or skip offering group plans altogether and instead pay workers to buy their own health insurance. The regulation lifts an Obama-era restriction on employers funding workers’ health insurance premiums through an employee benefit program called a health reimbursement arrangement, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The DOL released the policy alongside the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and the Treasury on Thursday evening. The policy, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020, creates two new types of HRAs, one...

