Law Firm Pricing Experts Are In High Demand, Panelists Say

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Law firm pricing professionals are much sought after and firms are struggling to find enough candidates for job openings, panelists at the LMA P3 conference in Chicago said Thursday, a phenomenon that may be fueling compensation that in some cases exceeds $500,000 a year. Panelists at the LMA P3 conference in Chicago Thursday discuss the role of pricing professionals at law firms. They are (from left) Dwight Floyd of Eversheds Sutherland, Melissa Prince of Ballard Spahr, Mike Milazzo of Kelley Drye, and Mikhail Makarovsky of Lowenstein Sandler. (Aebra Coe | Law360) Law firms are finding themselves competing with clients to attract professionals who are well-versed in legal pricing and project...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS