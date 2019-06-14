What To Expect When You're Expecting The End Of Libor

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Libor, the “world’s most important number,” is being phased out.[1] Created almost 50 years ago on Aug. 15, 1969 — opening day of the Woodstock music festival — Libor began as a floating, market-determined interest rate for syndicated loans, but over time has become the benchmark interest rate for an estimated $350 trillion in outstanding financial arrangements around the world. These contracts include public and private loans and bonds, consumer financial products such as credit cards, mortgages and student loans, and some $200 trillion in interest rate derivatives. Due in large part to concern that the determination of Libor — formally known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS