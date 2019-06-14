Greenberg Opens In Nashville With Tenn. Insurance Official

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP will open a Nashville office on Monday, the firm's 31st in the U.S., led by the former commissioner of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance and bolstered by the firm's media and entertainment practice. Julie Mix McPeak, who was of counsel in Burr & Forman LLP's insurance practice before her initial appointment as commissioner in January 2011, will join Greenberg Traurig's insurance regulatory and transactions practice as a shareholder and the new Nashville office's first practitioner, the firm said Friday. "Greenberg Traurig's reputation as a well-managed global law firm, its existing relationships in Nashville, and the strength of...

