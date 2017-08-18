Endo Fights Investor's Cert. Bid In Opioid Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC asked a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to reject an institutional investor's class certification bid in a suit accusing the pharmaceutical company of hiding safety issues with an opioid drug, arguing the investor has little in common with the other stockholders. Lead plaintiff SEB Investment Management AB had urged the court last month to certify a class of shareholders in the suit over a significant decline in share price when the opioid Opana was forcibly removed from the market. But in a partially redacted motion on Thursday, Endo and its executives said the shareholder class should not be granted...

