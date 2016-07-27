GSK Calls $90M Inhaler IP Damages 'Wildly Inflated'

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Vectura Ltd. won an $89.7 million patent infringement verdict against GlaxoSmithKline LLC by relying on flawed tests and inflating damages, GSK has told a Delaware federal judge in hopes of undoing its loss. GSK on Thursday asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews to alter his judgment, or allow a new trial or remittitur, saying the verdict was the result of a "runaway jury," not facts. Vectura based its damages off the full sales of certain GSK inhalers — rather than the portion of those inhalers that involved Vectura's invention — and relied on an invalid patent, among other issues, GSK...

