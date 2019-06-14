EU, US Reach Deal On Hormone-Free Beef Imports

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Friday said it has struck a deal with the United States that guarantees American farmers a fixed share of a quota on hormone-free beef exports, ending a decades-long trade battle over the U.S.' use of growth-promoting hormones in beef. The "agreement in principle" ensures that American farmers will be allocated 35,000 tons from an existing 45,000-ton quota on hormone-free beef that may enter the EU in a given year, which will be phased over seven years, according to the European Commission. The deal does not change the "volume, quality or safety" standards of beef imports into the...

