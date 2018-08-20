Gambling Machine Cos. Settle 3M's Touch-Screen IP Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- 3M Company has settled litigation in Nevada federal court claiming Scientific Games Corp.'s gambling machines infringe eight of its touch-screen technology patents. 3M's settlement is with Scientific Games along with South Korea's Tovis Co. Ltd. and its unit Tovis North America, which make the parts used in Scientific Games' machines. When informing the court of the deal Thursday, the trio said the terms weren't public, which 3M confirmed in a same-day statement. The patents cover metal mesh conductor technology, which is used in building touch sensors for a variety of products, like whiteboards, conferencing systems and digital signature displays, 3M said....

