DC Circ. Sinks Enviros' Challenge To EPA Clean Air Act Permit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed a Sierra Club lawsuit accusing the EPA of hiding a nationally applicable change to Clean Air Act permit reviews in an order denying the group's petition to review a Utah coal power plant's permit. The EPA had denied the Sierra Club's petition to review a CAA permit issued to Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary PacifiCorp's coal-fired Hunter Power Plant in Emery County, Utah. Under the act, the D.C. Circuit is responsible for reviewing matters with a national scope. A unanimous three-judge panel said the denial order does not fit that definition and that therefore they did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS