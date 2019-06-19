Happy Birthday! What We Know As Alice Turns 5

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Five years ago this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that four patents directed to a computerized trading platform were invalid. The decision would be a bombshell, reshaping patent litigation and leading to the invalidation of scores of patents. In Alice v. CLS Bank, the Supreme Court held that abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not eligible for patent protection. In doing so, the justices reiterated a two-part test that courts use when determining patent eligibility. The ruling has its critics, including those who say it has contributed to confusion and uncertainty in the patent system. It also has its defenders....

