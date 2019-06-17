Texas Justices Say No Lifting Of Stay In Anti-SLAPP Appeal

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. subsidiary of scrap metal recycling company EMR can't pursue a contempt finding in a trade secret theft case against a competitor, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday, saying an automatic stay bars the move while the competitor pursues an immediate appeal to toss the suit under a state free speech law. The court said the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas didn't have the authority to grant a request by EMR Inc. to lift an automatic stay in the trial court in its trade secret case against Dallas-based Geomet Recycling LLC. Geomet was launched by former EMR employees and is accused of using confidential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS