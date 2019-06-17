S. Korean Co. Wasn't Dumping Copper Alloy, Commerce Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has declined to impose tariffs on a South Korean exporter of phosphor copper after finding it did not sell copper in the U.S. at an unfair value, according to a notice published Monday in the Federal Register. Commerce set an initial zero dumping rate for Incheon, South Korea-based Bongsan Co. Ltd. in the department's administrative review of a 2017 anti-dumping duty order on phosphor copper from Korea. Bongsan is the only Korean exporter being examined in the review, which covers imports into the country from Oct. 14, 2016, to March 31, 2018. If Bongsan's rate remains...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS