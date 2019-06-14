Legacy Reserves Strikes $1B Restructuring Deal

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer Legacy Reserves Inc. said Friday it has reached a restructuring deal with its secured and unsecured lenders that will include a nearly $800 million debt-for-equity swap and more than $256 million in new money. In the announcement, Legacy said the restructuring agreement with its revolving credit facility lenders, its second lien term loan lenders and a group of unsecured noteholders includes debtor-in-possession financing and a $500 million exit facility. “We believe that the restructuring contemplated by the global RSA will provide us with the capital structure and liquidity to compete and grow in today's challenging oil and...

