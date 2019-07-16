Saul Ewing Adds Partner From Olson & Cepuritis

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing has hired a former Olson & Cepuritis patent litigator who is also experienced in helping companies protect their technological innovations, the firm announced. Brian Michalek joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP's Chicago office last month as a partner in the firm's intellectual property litigation team, a move he says gives him an opportunity to provide more resources for his clients at a larger firm where he can help expand the intellectual property practice. "I was drawn to the firm's culture of collaboration, the team approach I've seen to solving our clients' problems," Michalek told Law360 in an interview Tuesday. Michalek regularly handles patent...

