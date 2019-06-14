Developing Useful Legal Tech: Perspectives From 3 Law Firms

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- How do law firms develop legal technology that lawyers and clients will actually want to use? That question was explored in an educational session Friday at the Legal Marketing Association’s P3 conference in Chicago. From left, Andrew Medeiros, director of practice solutions at Pepper Hamilton; R. Amani Smathers, senior legal solution architect at Davis Wright Tremaine; and Shea Smock, practice innovations specialist at Chapman and Cutler, participate on a panel Friday at the Legal Marketing Association's P3 conference in Chicago. (Aebra Coe | Law360) A panel of three legal technology development professionals offered examples of internal and client-facing technology developed at...

