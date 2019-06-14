DC Circ. Revives Black Law Professor's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived a lawsuit by a former University of the District of Columbia law professor who claimed he was passed over for tenure and let go because he is black, saying a jury might be able to conclude race played into the decision to deny him tenure. A three-judge panel reversed a lower-court decision that had granted the school's board of trustees summary judgment on claims by Kemit Mawakana, a former professor at UDC's David A. Clarke School of Law, under the D.C. Human Rights Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Even though the university —...

