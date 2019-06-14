RJ Reynolds Not On Hook For $4M Engle Case Legal Tab

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. won't have to pay an attorney fees award of nearly $4 million after a Florida appeals court found Friday that when weighing the request from a smoker's widower, the trial court improperly included costs related to four expert witnesses who did not testify. The three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeal panel's ruling in favor of the cigarette maker means that John Lewis fell just short of meeting the threshold to be entitled to recover his attorney fees based on the difference between the judgment he won in an Engle progeny case over his wife's death at age...

