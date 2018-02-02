Pa. Lacrosse Referees Are Contractors, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that lacrosse officials working for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association are independent contractors ineligible to organize under the National Labor Relations Act. While the National Labor Relations Board had agreed to declare the workers employees under the NLRA, a three-judge D.C. Circuit panel concluded that the board had failed to adequately account for the fact that the officials worked and were paid on an extremely infrequent basis. “This case turns on the strength of the few times on which PIAA actually pays the officials and the short duration of the officials’ employment,” the appeals court said. “When...

