Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Pa. Lacrosse Referees Are Contractors, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that lacrosse officials working for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association are independent contractors ineligible to organize under the National Labor Relations Act.

While the National Labor Relations Board had agreed to declare the workers employees under the NLRA, a three-judge D.C. Circuit panel concluded that the board had failed to adequately account for the fact that the officials worked and were paid on an extremely infrequent basis.

“This case turns on the strength of the few times on which PIAA actually pays the officials and the short duration of the officials’ employment,” the appeals court said. “When...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 2, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies