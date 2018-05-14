DC Circ. Says FERC Must Explain Pipeline Rate Policy Shift

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday wiped out the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's rejection of challenges from airlines and refiners to transportation rate increases charged by a Kinder Morgan unit's liquids pipeline, saying the agency failed to explain why it changed its long-standing policy for reviewing such rate challenges. An appeals court panel said FERC must explain or reconsider its decision to use cost and revenue data to evaluate challenges to oil and liquids pipeline index rate increases from Kinder Morgan's SFPP LP after the contested increases went into effect. The index rate allows pipeline companies to increase their rates subject to...

